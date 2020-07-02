Polaris Inds is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (PII, HAS, RGR, JOUT, VSTO)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Polaris Inds ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.29. Hasbro Inc is next with a FCF per share of $4.71. Sturm Ruger & Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.81.

Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.51, and Vista Outdoor rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.25.

