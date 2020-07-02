Polaris Inds is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (PII, HAS, RGR, JOUT, VSTO)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Polaris Inds ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.29. Hasbro Inc is next with a FCF per share of $4.71. Sturm Ruger & Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.81.
Johnson Outdoo-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.51, and Vista Outdoor rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.25.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Johnson Outdoo-A on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $61.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Johnson Outdoo-A have risen 21.2%. We continue to monitor Johnson Outdoo-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share polaris inds hasbro inc sturm ruger & co johnson outdoo-a vista outdoor