Polaris Inds is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Beta (PII, BC, MPX, NLS, MBUU)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Polaris Inds ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Brunswick Corp is next with a a beta of 1.1. Marine Products ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Nautilus Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Malibu Boats-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Malibu Boats-A on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Malibu Boats-A have risen 41.4%. We continue to monitor Malibu Boats-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.