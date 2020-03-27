Polaris Inds is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Beta (PII, BC, MPX, NLS, MBUU)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Polaris Inds ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Brunswick Corp is next with a a beta of 1.1. Marine Products ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Nautilus Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Malibu Boats-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Malibu Boats-A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.12. Since that call, shares of Malibu Boats-A have fallen 42.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.