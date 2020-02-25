Pnm Resources has the Best Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry (PNM , DUK , ETR , OGE , NEE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electric Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM ) ranks first with a gain of 0.06%; Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) ranks second with a loss of 0.13%; and Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR ) ranks third with a loss of 0.17%.

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE ) follows with a loss of 0.76% and Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.31%.

