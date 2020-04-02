Pnc Financial Se Rises 1.14% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $151.36 to a high of $152.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $151.10 on volume of 516,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pnc Financial Se have traded between a low of $118.70 and a high of $161.79 and are now at $151.56, which is 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pnc Financial Se and will alert subscribers who have PNC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.