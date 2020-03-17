Pnc Financial Se (PNC) Breaks Through Support at $92.45

Shares of Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC) opened today below their pivot of $96.84 and have already reached the first level of support at $92.45. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $84.87 and $72.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pnc Financial Se have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $161.79 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Pnc Financial Se has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $161.26. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $142.00 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $142.99.

