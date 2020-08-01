Plug Power Inc is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (PLUG, VSLR, EMR, ETN, AME)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Plug Power Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Vivint Solar Inc with a a current ratio of 1.1. Emerson Elec Co ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Eaton Corp Plc follows with a a current ratio of 1.6, and Ametek Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.

