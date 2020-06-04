Plantronics Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (PLT , JNPR , ADTN , CMTL , NTCT )

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT ) ranks first with a gain of 16.53%; Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR ) ranks second with a gain of 6.18%; and Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN ) ranks third with a gain of 3.90%.

Comtech Telecomm (NASDAQ:CMTL ) follows with a gain of 1.44% and Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.75%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Netscout Systems on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.63. Since that call, shares of Netscout Systems have fallen 6.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.