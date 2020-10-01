Plantronics Inc is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PLT , AAOI , MSI , CAMP , JNPR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Communications Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT ) ranks first with a gain of 3.17%; Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.15%; and Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.84%.

Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP ) follows with a gain of 1.72% and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.08%.

