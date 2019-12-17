Plantronics Inc is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PLT , INFN , ANET , COMM , SATS )

We looked at the Communications Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT ) ranks first with a gain of 8.54%; Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN ) ranks second with a gain of 4.03%; and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET ) ranks third with a gain of 2.86%.

Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM ) follows with a gain of 2.53% and Echostar Corp-A (NASDAQ:SATS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.50%.

