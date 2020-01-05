Planet Fitness-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.88%

Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.87 to a high of $58.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.47 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Planet Fitness-A has traded in a range of $23.77 to $88.77 and is now at $55.79, 135% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

