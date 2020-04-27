Planet Fitness-A Rises 7.59% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.96 to a high of $62.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $58.72 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Planet Fitness-A have traded between a low of $23.77 and a high of $88.77 and are now at $60.82, which is 156% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 4.38% lower over the past week, respectively.