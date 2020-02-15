Planet Fitness-A has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Leisure Facilities Industry (PLNT, TRK, SEAS, ISCA, SIX)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Planet Fitness-A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.43. Speedway Motorsp is next with a sales per share of $11.40. Seaworld Enterta ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $15.05.
Intl Speedway-A follows with a sales per share of $15.14, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $16.29.
