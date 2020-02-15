MySmarTrend
Planet Fitness-A has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Leisure Facilities Industry (PLNT, TRK, SEAS, ISCA, SIX)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:14am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Planet Fitness-A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.43. Speedway Motorsp is next with a sales per share of $11.40. Seaworld Enterta ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $15.05.

Intl Speedway-A follows with a sales per share of $15.14, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $16.29.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Intl Speedway-A on November 12th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Intl Speedway-A have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor Intl Speedway-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): PLNT TRK SEAS ISCA SIX

