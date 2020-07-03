Planet Fitness-A has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Leisure Facilities Industry (PLNT, MTN, ISCA, FUN, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Planet Fitness-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 31.1%. Following is Vail Resorts with a EBITDA growth of 22.4%. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 15.5%.

Cedar Fair L.P. follows with a EBITDA growth of 9.9%, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 6.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Speedway Motorsp on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Speedway Motorsp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Speedway Motorsp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.