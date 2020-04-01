Planet Fitness-A has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry (PLNT, SIX, MTN, TRK, ISCA)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Planet Fitness-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8. Following is Six Flags Entert with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6. Vail Resorts ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9, and Intl Speedway-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3.

