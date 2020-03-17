Planet Fitness-A Falls 15.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.79 to a high of $38.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 15.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.53 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Planet Fitness-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.77 and the current low of $27.79 and are currently at $30.90 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

