Planet Fitness-A is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (PLNT, MTN, ISCA, TRK, SEAS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Planet Fitness-A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 82.43. Vail Resorts is next with a a P/E ratio of 32.67. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 27.23.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a a P/E ratio of 24.52, and Seaworld Enterta rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 14.69.

