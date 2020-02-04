Planet Fitness-A is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (PLNT, SIX, ISCA, SEAS, FUN)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Planet Fitness-A ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 20.2%. Six Flags Entert is next with a future earnings growth of 13.0%. Intl Speedway-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.5%.

Seaworld Enterta follows with a future earnings growth of 6.4%, and Cedar Fair L.P. rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 6.3%.

