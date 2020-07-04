Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $1.95

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) opened today above their pivot of $1.85 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $1.95. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $2.04 and $2.23 will be of interest.

Pitney Bowes Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.28 and a 52-week low of $1.67 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $1.89 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.48% lower and 6.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

Pitney Bowes Inc has overhead space with shares priced $1.89, or 85.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $12.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.16 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.97.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pitney Bowes Inc on December 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.18. Since that call, shares of Pitney Bowes Inc have fallen 54.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.