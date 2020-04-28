Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) Breaks Through Resistance at $2.68

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $2.51 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $2.68. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $2.86 and $3.21 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Pitney Bowes Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.67 and a high of $7.23 and are now at $2.62, 57% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) has potential upside of 386.6% based on a current price of $2.62 and analysts' consensus price target of $12.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.64 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.82.

