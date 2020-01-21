Pitney Bowes Inc has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (PBI, ACCO, TILE, ACU, KNL)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 3.16. Acco Brands Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 7.30. Interface Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 14.21.

Acme United Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.21, and Knoll Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 17.63.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Knoll Inc on December 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.97. Since that call, shares of Knoll Inc have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.