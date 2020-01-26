Pitney Bowes Inc has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (PBI, ACCO, TILE, ACU, KNL)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 35.3%. Acco Brands Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 13.8%. Interface Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 7.5%.

Acme United Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 5.9%, and Knoll Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.6%.

