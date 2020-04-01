Pitney Bowes Inc has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (PBI, ARC, KNL, MSA, ACCO)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8. Following is Arc Document Sol with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5. Knoll Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5.

Msa Safety Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1, and Acco Brands Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6.

