Pitney Bowes Inc has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (PBI, ARC, ACU, ACCO, TILE)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.35. Arc Document Sol is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.55. Acme United Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.80.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.31, and Interface Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.72.

