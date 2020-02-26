Pitney Bowes Inc is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (PBI, ACCO, TILE, KNL, HNI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.84. Following is Acco Brands Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.92. Interface Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.01.

Knoll Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.51, and Hni Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.62.

