Pitney Bowes Inc is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (PBI, MLHR, ACU, TILE, SCS)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -9.5%. Following is Herman Miller with a EBITDA growth of 11.7%. Acme United Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.8%.

Interface Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 18.0%, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 25.1%.

