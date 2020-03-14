Piper Jaffray Co is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (PJC, ITG, GHL, COWN, INTL)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Piper Jaffray Co ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,080.8%. Following is Investment Tech with a ROE of -1,053.7%. Greenhill & Co ranks third lowest with a ROE of -855.0%.

Cowen Inc follows with a ROE of -830.6%, and Intl Fcstone Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -153.5%.

