Piper Jaffray Co is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (PJC, EVR, SF, LAZ, RJF)
Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Piper Jaffray Co ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.49. Following is Evercore Partn-A with a FCF per share of $12.24. Stifel Financial ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $9.25.
Lazard Ltd-Cl A follows with a FCF per share of $8.12, and Raymond James rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $7.79.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Piper Jaffray Co and will alert subscribers who have PJC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share piper jaffray co evercore partn-a stifel financial lazard ltd-cl a Raymond James