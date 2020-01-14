Pioneer Natural Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.03%

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.35 to a high of $147.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $148.85 on volume of 410,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pioneer Natural. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pioneer Natural in search of a potential trend change.

Pioneer Natural share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $178.22 and a 52-week low of $114.79 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $145.68 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.