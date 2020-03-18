Pioneer Natural (PXD) Breaks Through Resistance at $55.60

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $52.92 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $55.60. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $58.61 and $64.30 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pioneer Natural have traded between the current low of $50.23 and a high of $178.22 and are now at $56.65. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Pioneer Natural has overhead space with shares priced $56.65, or 75.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $233.88. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $128.03 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $133.21.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pioneer Natural and will alert subscribers who have PXD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.