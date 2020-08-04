Pioneer Natural (PXD) Approaches New Upside Target of $80.54

Shares of Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $77.21 today and have reached the first resistance level of $79.57. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $80.54 and $83.87 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Pioneer Natural has traded in a range of $48.62 to $178.22 and is now at $80.76, 66% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

There is potential upside of 189.6% for shares of Pioneer Natural based on a current price of $80.76 and an average consensus analyst price target of $233.88. Pioneer Natural shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $104.42 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $127.44.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pioneer Natural on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $63.93. Since that recommendation, shares of Pioneer Natural have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor PXD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.