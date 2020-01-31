Pioneer Natural Falls 1.71% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.77 to a high of $135.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $136.40 on volume of 107,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Pioneer Natural has traded in a range of $114.79 to $178.22 and is now at $135.18, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

