Pinnacle West Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.36%

Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.83 to a high of $77.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $77.55 on volume of 338,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pinnacle West have traded between a low of $60.05 and a high of $105.51 and are now at $75.67, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

