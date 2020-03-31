Pinnacle West is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (PNW, OGE, GXP, PNM, IDA)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Pinnacle West ranks highest with a EPS growth of 194,509.5%. Oge Energy Corp is next with a EPS growth of 22,078.3%. Great Plains Ene ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,945.5%.

Pnm Resources follows with a EPS growth of 9,920.0%, and Idacorp Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,436.5%.

