Pinnacle Finl Rises 1.21% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Pinnacle Finl (NASDAQ:PNFP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.76 to a high of $63.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.62 on volume of 237,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Pinnacle Finl has traded in a range of $50.51 to $65.00 and is now at $63.26, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pinnacle Finl on September 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Pinnacle Finl have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor PNFP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.