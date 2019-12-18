Pilgrim'S Pride Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.49%

Pilgrim'S Pride (:PPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.48 to a high of $32.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.92 on volume of 97,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Pilgrim'S Pride share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.11 and a 52-week low of $14.83 and are now trading 117% above that low price at $32.14 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

