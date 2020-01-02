Pilgrim'S Pride is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (PPC, CPB, GIS, HRL, TSN)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pilgrim'S Pride ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 0.8%. Campbell Soup Co is next with a future earnings growth of 3.8%. General Mills In ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.8%.

Hormel Foods Crp follows with a future earnings growth of 3.9%, and Tyson Foods-A rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 4.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pilgrim'S Pride. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pilgrim'S Pride in search of a potential trend change.