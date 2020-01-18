Pier 1 Imports has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (PIR, KIRK, HVT, AAN, BBBY)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Pier 1 Imports ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.16. Kirkland'S Inc is next with a FCF per share of $1.05. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.32.
Aaron'S Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.43, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.48.
