Pier 1 Imports has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (PIR, KIRK, HVT, AAN, BBBY)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Pier 1 Imports ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.16. Kirkland'S Inc is next with a FCF per share of $1.05. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.32.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.43, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.48.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pier 1 Imports on December 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.73. Since that call, shares of Pier 1 Imports have fallen 44.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.