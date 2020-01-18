MySmarTrend
Pier 1 Imports has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (PIR, KIRK, HVT, AAN, BBBY)

Sat, 01/18/2020
Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Pier 1 Imports ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.16. Kirkland'S Inc is next with a FCF per share of $1.05. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.32.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.43, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.48.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pier 1 Imports on December 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.73. Since that call, shares of Pier 1 Imports have fallen 44.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Ticker(s): PIR HVT BBBY

