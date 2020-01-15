Pico Holdings is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (PICO, GRBK, TPH, PHM, NWHM)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Pico Holdings ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.45. Green Brick Part is next with a sales per share of $9.66. Tri Pointe Group ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.74.
Pultegroup Inc follows with a sales per share of $30.04, and New Home Co Inc/ rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $35.88.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pultegroup Inc on March 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Pultegroup Inc have risen 42.6%. We continue to monitor Pultegroup Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales per share pico holdings green brick part tri pointe group pultegroup inc new home co inc/