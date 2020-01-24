Physicians Realt is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DOC , CTRE , HR , HTA , SBRA )

We looked at the Health Care REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.35%; Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.19%; and Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.97%.

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) follows with a gain of 0.95% and Sabra Health Car (NASDAQ:SBRA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.45%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Physicians Realt on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Physicians Realt have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Physicians Realt for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.