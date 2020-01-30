Photronics Inc has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PLAB, PDFS, LRCX, ENTG, KLAC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Photronics Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Pdf Solutions is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Lam Research ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Entegris Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Kla-Tencor Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

