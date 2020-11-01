Photronics Inc has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PLAB, CCMP, FORM, ENTG, KLAC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Photronics Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 75.96. Cabot Microelec is next with a a P/E ratio of 53.84. Formfactor Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 49.07.

Entegris Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 37.03, and Kla-Tencor Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 23.28.

