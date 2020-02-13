Photronics Inc has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PLAB, CCMP, FORM, ENTG, KLAC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Photronics Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 76.81. Following is Cabot Microelec with a a P/E ratio of 59.61. Formfactor Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 50.11.

Entegris Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 41.14, and Kla-Tencor Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 23.55.

