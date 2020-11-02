Photronics Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (PLAB , AMKR , KLAC , FORM , AMAT )

We looked at the Semiconductor Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB ) ranks first with a gain of 13.68%; Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR ) ranks second with a gain of 3.97%; and Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.05%.

Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM ) follows with a gain of 1.92% and Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.77%.

