Phillips 66 Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.39%

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.63 to a high of $66.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $61.62 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Phillips 66 have traded between a low of $40.04 and a high of $119.92 and are now at $67.19, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

