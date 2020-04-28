MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Phillips 66 Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.39%

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:53pm
By Nick Russo

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.63 to a high of $66.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $61.62 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Phillips 66 have traded between a low of $40.04 and a high of $119.92 and are now at $67.19, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Phillips 66 and will alert subscribers who have PSX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders phillips 66

Ticker(s): PSX

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.