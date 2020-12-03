Philip Morris In (PM) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $71.09

Shares of Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $73.67 today and have reached the first support level of $71.09. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $68.53 and $63.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Philip Morris In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.27 and a high of $92.74 and are now at $73.66, 6% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) has potential upside of 40.8% based on a current price of $73.66 and analysts' consensus price target of $103.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $81.77 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $86.16.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Philip Morris In and will alert subscribers who have PM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.