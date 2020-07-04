Philip Morris In (PM) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $76.33

Shares of Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) opened today above their pivot of $75.25 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $76.33. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $76.99 and $78.73 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 35.6% for shares of Philip Morris In based on a current price of $76.49 and an average consensus analyst price target of $103.75. Philip Morris In shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $80.03 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $81.02.

Over the past year, Philip Morris In has traded in a range of $56.01 to $90.17 and is now at $76.49, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Philip Morris In. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Philip Morris In in search of a potential trend change.