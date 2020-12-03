Philip Morris In Falls 9.69% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.10 to a high of $76.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $79.32 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Philip Morris In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.27 and a high of $92.74 and are now at $74.51, 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Philip Morris In and will alert subscribers who have PM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.