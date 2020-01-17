Phi Inc-Nv has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (PHIIK, MDR, FET, SLCA, TDW)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Phi Inc-Nv ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.02. Mcdermott Intl is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.04. Forum Energy Tec ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.12.

Us Silica Holdin follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.33, and Tidewater Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.42.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Phi Inc-Nv on March 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.97. Since that call, shares of Phi Inc-Nv have fallen 67.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.