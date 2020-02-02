Phi Inc-Nv is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (PHIIK, HAL, SLB, RES, SLCA)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Phi Inc-Nv ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Halliburton Co with a a beta of 0.9. Schlumberger Ltd ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Rpc Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Us Silica Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

